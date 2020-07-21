Clippers' Rivers praises NBA, suggests sharing plan with White House

With zero positive test results in the NBA bubble this week, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers believes the league could share its approach to COVID-19 prevention with a larger audience.
"Maybe we should send our game plan to the White House," Rivers said Tuesday.
Two players tested positive during the first week teams spent at the Walt
Disney World Resort near Orlando from July 7-13, including Houston Rockets
star Russell Westbrook.
Another 19 players tested positive for the coronavirus during in-market
testing that began July 1 before the teams headed to central Florida.
Numbers continue to surge elsewhere in Florida. ABC News reported Monday there
were 10,347 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's total to
360,394. The seven-day average has been greater than 10,000 over the last
week, according to the state health department, and more than 5,000 have died
in Florida.
"They've done everything right as far as I'm concerned," Rivers said of the
NBA incorporating constant symptom checks and mandating masks at the resort.
"When you think about that we're running a village for the first time, the
league is doing pretty well. ... But as far as our health, we have an app
every morning that we have to do, wearing bands, facemasks."
The Clippers are scheduled to resume the 2019-2020 season on July 30 against
the Los Angeles Lakers.
--Field Level Media