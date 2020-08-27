NBA commentator Kenny Smith walked off set mid-broadcast in a show of solidarity with protesting NBA players against racial injustice in the US.

Smith, one of the hosts of 'Inside the NBA', walked off the set of the show on Wednesday night as he stood with the Milwaukee Bucks and other NBA players who are boycotting their playoff games following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Three NBA and three WNBA matches were postponed, before Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Southern and Western Open in protest at the "genocide of black people". Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer clubs followed suit with further postponements.

"As a black man, as a former player, I think it's best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight," Smith said. "And figure out what happens after that."

Smith then proceeded to unplug his microphone and walk off the set.

Blake, a black man, was shot in the back by police on Sunday as he tried to enter his vehicle in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His shooting became the latest incident to prompt outrage nationwide over racial injustice and police brutality.

