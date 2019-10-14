LIVE

Mulhouse - Gravelines-Dunkerque

Coupe de France - 14 October 2019

Coupe de France – Follow the Basketball match between Mulhouse and Gravelines-Dunkerque live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Mulhouse and Gravelines-Dunkerque? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mulhouse vs Gravelines-Dunkerque. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

