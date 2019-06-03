Curry's NBA Finals MVP odds strengthen

Curry entered the Finals as a -125 favorite by Sportsbetting.ag to take home

MVP honors. Those odds dipped to +100 after the Toronto Raptors won Game 1.

Curry scored 23 points to Klay Thompson's 25 on Sunday night, but Curry is now

back to a -150 MVP favorite.

Kawhi Leonard, who scored a game-high 34 points in Game 2 and is averaging

28.5 points through two games, is second at +300, followed by the Warriors'

Draymond Green (+450) and Kevin Durant (+1600), who has yet to play a game in

the series while recovering from a calf injury.

Pascal Siakam (+1600) is the next lowest odds on the Raptors. Toronto's Kyle

Lowry is at +5000.

FanDuel.com listed Curry at -125 on Monday while PointsBet.com had his MVP

odds at -154.

--Field Level Media