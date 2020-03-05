Curry set to return for NBA Finals rematch

The Raptors took advantage of injuries to Durant and Thompson to beat the

two-time defending champions 4-2 in the best-of-seven championship series,

getting a Finals Most Valuable Player performance from Leonard.

However, Leonard has since moved on to the Los Angeles Clippers, Durant to the

Brooklyn Nets and Iguodala to the Miami Heat via the Memphis Grizzlies.

Thompson, who blew out his knee during a 30-point performance in the

series-ending Game 6, remains sidelined.

Curry, meanwhile, is scheduled to return from a 58-game absence that resulted

from breaking his left hand in the fourth game of the season against the

Phoenix Suns. The two-time MVP passed his final test when he scrimmaged with

the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Monday.

The Raptors, meanwhile, even without Leonard, have been playing at or near

their championship level throughout the 2020 season.

They will take the second-best record in the Eastern Conference up against a

Warriors team that has slipped to the bottom of the West.

The Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 123-114 win at Phoenix

on Tuesday. They lost two days earlier at Denver to open a five-game Western

swing.

Pascal Siakam, who was last seen in the San Francisco Bay Area pouring in 26

points in the Game 6 win over the Warriors, had 33 points to pace Toronto in

the win over the Suns.

The Raptors were able to prevail at Phoenix without Fred VanVleet (sore left

shoulder) and Serge Ibaka (sore right knee). Neither is likely to face the

Warriors.

Those injuries have created more playing time for versatile OG Anunoby, who

has exploded onto the scene of late after having seen no action in last year's

playoffs.

"He's just making a lot better basketball plays," Raptors coach Nick Nurse

said of Anunoby, who has played 37 or more minutes in three consecutive games,

averaging 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and five steals in the run. "It's almost

like (the game) was moving too fast for him early in the year, and now it's

not. Now he's really getting to where he needs to get to, and he's really

becoming a good basketball player."

The Warriors have employed several similar learning-on-the-fly type players in

recent games. Four of the nine guys who got playing time Tuesday in Golden

State's surprising 116-100 win at Denver were products of 10-day contracts

(Dragan Bender, Mychal Mulder and Chasson Randle) or the G League (Juan

Toscano-Anderson).

The Warriors hope to get Draymond Green (sore knee) and Kevon Looney (sore

hip) back for the revenge game against the Raptors. But more important, they

are looking forward to having Curry join a cast that has won two of its past

three games.

"I've done every rehab drill you can think of," Curry told reporters recently.

"I'm getting used to what a new normal is. (My left hand) definitely feels

different than my right hand. You try to get to a point where you're playing

basketball and you don't actually think about it, whether it feels all the way

the same or not."

The Warriors have lost nine in a row at home.

--Field Level Media