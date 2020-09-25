Davis, James power Lakers to verge of NBA Finals

The top-seeded Lakers hold a 3-1 lead in the series and are within one win of

the NBA Finals. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday.

Jamal Murray paced the Nuggets with 32 points and eight assists, but he

misfired on all three of his 3-point attempts.

Los Angeles led each of its previous two series 3-1 before closing out the

Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets on its first opportunity to

advance.

Meanwhile, the third-seeded Nuggets find themselves in familiar territory

facing a 3-1 deficit. They also trailed the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers

3-1 in their first two rounds before stunning each with three-game turnarounds

to move on.

After losing for the first time in the series on Tuesday, the Lakers led by 10

points in the first quarter, 12 in the second and 11 in the third before the

Nuggets rallied within 87-86 on a pair of free throws by Monte Morris with

11:14 remaining in the game.

"I feel like we played with a lot of energy tonight," Lakers guard Kentavious

Caldwell-Pope told TNT. "Game 3, I feel we had a lack of energy starting the

game. I thought tonight we came out strong. We kept a lead the whole game."

Denver managed to hang within 105-102 and got possession after a Davis

turnover. However, James pressured Murray into a short-range miss, and Rajon

Rondo countered at the other end for a five-point lead with 2:48 to go.

"He's a helluva player," James told TNT before leaving the court, about the

challenge of guarding Murray in the fourth quarter. "I just wanted to take the

challenge. He's a tough guard. Just using my athleticism and also just being

smart. I've been at this a long time."

"I appreciate the respect," Murray said about being guarded by James, "but we

didn't win the game."

The Los Angeles advantage was still five when James missed a jumper with 1:05

to play. However, Caldwell-Pope snatched the offensive rebound and the Nuggets

fouled James, whose two foul shots with 59 seconds left opened a 111-104 lead

and iced the win.

Free throws by Rondo (one) and Davis (two) then secured the win and put the

Lakers one victory away from their first NBA Finals appearance since winning

the title in 2010.

Davis, the series' leading scorer, hit 10 of his 15 shots and went 13-for-14

at the free-throw line. The Lakers, for the second time in the four games,

used a large disparity in fouls shots to outscore Denver 28-20 at the line and

overcome the Nuggets' 50.6 percent to 47.5 percent advantage in field-goal

shooting.

James shot 11-for-14 at the line and joined with Davis in getting Nuggets big

men Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap in foul trouble.

James also found time for nine rebounds and a game-high-tying eight assists.

Four other Lakers scored in double figures, with Caldwell-Pope going for 13,

Dwight Howard 12 to complement a game-high 11 rebounds, Rondo 11 and Kyle

Kuzma 10.

Denver's Jerami Grant finished with 17 points, Jokic 16, Michael Porter Jr. 13

and a team-high eight rebounds and Morris 12.

The Lakers finished with a 12-6 advantage in offensive rebounds.

"It was the difference," Murray said.

--Field Level Media

