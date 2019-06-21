De Colo expresses interest in returning to NBA

The 6-foot-5 guard played for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2012-13 season

before splitting the 2013-14 season with the Spurs and Toronto Raptors

following a Feb. 20, 2014 trade. He was drafted in the second round by the

Spurs in 2009.

The Frenchman, who turns 32 on Sunday, averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 assists

over 119 NBA games, with 11.9 minutes per game. He thrived in the EuroLeague,

however, winning two championships with CSKA Moscow.

De Colo averaged 14.7 points and 3.4 assists this past season and could draw

plenty of interest from NBA teams because of his 45-percent shooting from

3-point range.

The Raptors still hold his NBA rights. If they extend him a qualifying offer,

they would be able to match any restricted free agent offer from another NBA

team.

--Field Level Media