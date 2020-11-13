Ball's latest showcase reportedly took place in front of head coaches and

executives from the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit

Pistons in Southern California. The Warriors hold the second overall pick in

the Wednesday draft, with the Hornets set to select third and Pistons seventh.

Ball, a potential No. 1 overall pick, also conducted shooting, ballhandling

and conditioning drills for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, ESPN

reported. In recent weeks, he also reportedly met and interviewed with the

Chicago Bulls, who hold the No. 4 pick.

The 19-year-old Ball is a pure point guard who stands 6-foot-7, 190 pounds.

After foregoing his commitment to UCLA he moved overseas to play

professionally, first in Lithuania and then most recently for the Illawarra

Hawks of Australia's National Basketball League. He averaged 17 points, 7.6

rebounds and 6.8 assists per game and was selected the league's 2019-20 Rookie

of the Year.

Ball has not played in a game since early December, after he sustained a

bruised foot and ultimately decided to shut himself down for the rest of the

season. By then, he had done enough to cement his status as a high-lottery

draft pick. Ball could match or exceed the draft status of his brother Lonzo,

who was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft and is now a guard for the

New Orleans Pelicans

Ball is widely viewed as one of three players who could go to Minnesota at No.

1. Memphis center James Wiseman and Georgia guard Anthony Edwards are also

expected to be picked in the top three.

Edwards said Wednesday that he has worked out for the Warriors, Hornets and

Timberwolves.

"My workout was excellent," Edwards said following his session with the

Timberwolves. "I feel like I had a really great workout. Conversation was

great. Everything was good there, and I feel like I fit there, just like I fit

any other team."

--Field Level Media

