Durant joins Nets, ending three seasons with Warriors

Durant, who became an unrestricted free agent on Sunday, is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season, however, while recuperating from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered during this month's NBA Finals against Toronto.

The 30-year-old has averaged 27 points and 7.1 rebounds during his 12 seasons in the NBA. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)