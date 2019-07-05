Euro campaign qualifies Great Britain's Paralympic place

The GB women lost out to Germany in their final group stage fixture in Rotterdam but get the chance to earn revenge in a hotly-anticipated Saturday lunchtime semi-final after finishing third in the standings.

The Netherlands topped the standings and take on Spain in the final four, with all semi-finalists qualifying for the Paralympics next year.

GB finish the preliminary round with a record of three wins and two defeats, with Robyn Love shining in defeat to Germany - grabbing 16 points and six total rebounds.

Despite a strong Great Britain performance Germany were spearheaded by 22 points from both Mareike Miller and Katharina Lang as they eventually won 61-48.

In a close-fought opening period the two sides traded scores before Laurie Williams, Amy Conroy and Love each registered two-point jump shots to give GB an early advantage, but Miller pulled Germany back to within two points at the end of the first quarter.

GB roared clear at the start of the second period with five points from Conroy but once more, Germany reeled them in and this time took the lead, with Miller, Lang and Annabel Breuer efforts putting them in the ascendancy before further efforts from the impressive Lang gave Germany a 33-27 lead at half-time.

In the third period, it was all Germany in the early throes as Miller, Lang, Laura Furst and Breuer all registered points and, while GB fought back via two two-point jump shots and a free throw from Love, the gap between the teams extended to fourteen points.

Love then inspired GB to a mini comeback of sorts as they fought to within nine points of Germany but Breuer and Miller again delivered two points each to power their way to victory.

Sportsbeat 2019