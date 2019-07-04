LIVE

Hungary (W) - Great Britain (W)

Eurobasket (W) - 4 July 2019

Eurobasket (W) – Follow the Basketball match between Hungary (W) and Great Britain (W) live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 4 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Hungary (W) and Great Britain (W)? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hungary (W) vs Great Britain (W). Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

