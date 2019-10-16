LIVE

Buducnost VOLI Podgorica - Asseco Arka Gdynia

Eurocup - 16 October 2019

Eurocup – Follow the Basketball match between Buducnost VOLI Podgorica and Asseco Arka Gdynia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:45 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Buducnost VOLI Podgorica and Asseco Arka Gdynia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Buducnost VOLI Podgorica vs Asseco Arka Gdynia. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

