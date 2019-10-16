LIVE

Club Joventut Badalona - Darüssafaka Tekfen

Eurocup - 16 October 2019

Eurocup – Follow the Basketball match between Club Joventut Badalona and Darüssafaka Tekfen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Club Joventut Badalona and Darüssafaka Tekfen? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Club Joventut Badalona vs Darüssafaka Tekfen. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

