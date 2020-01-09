LIVE

Alba Berlin - Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv

Euroleague - 9 January 2020

Euroleague – Follow the Basketball match between Alba Berlin and Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 9 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Alba Berlin and Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Alba Berlin vs Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

