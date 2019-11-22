LIVE

FC Barcelona - Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv

Euroleague - 22 November 2019

Euroleague – Follow the Basketball match between FC Barcelona and Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 22 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Barcelona and Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Barcelona vs Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

