LIVE

Kirolbet Baskonia - Zenit St. Petersburg

Euroleague - 22 November 2019

Euroleague – Follow the Basketball match between Kirolbet Baskonia and Zenit St. Petersburg live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 22 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Kirolbet Baskonia and Zenit St. Petersburg? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kirolbet Baskonia vs Zenit St. Petersburg. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

