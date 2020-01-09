LIVE

Real Madrid - Zalgiris Kaunas

Euroleague - 9 January 2020

Euroleague – Follow the Basketball match between Real Madrid and Zalgiris Kaunas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 9 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Real Madrid and Zalgiris Kaunas? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Real Madrid vs Zalgiris Kaunas. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

