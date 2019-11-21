LIVE

Zalgiris Kaunas - Crvena Zvezda

Euroleague - 21 November 2019

Euroleague – Follow the Basketball match between Zalgiris Kaunas and Crvena Zvezda live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 21 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Zalgiris Kaunas and Crvena Zvezda? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Zalgiris Kaunas vs Crvena Zvezda. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

