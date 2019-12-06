Zenit St. Petersburg
-
17:00
06/12/19
Yubileyny Sports Palace
Lyon-Villeurbanne
Euroleague • Day 12
Scores
avant-match

LIVE
Zenit St. Petersburg - Lyon-Villeurbanne
Euroleague - 6 December 2019

Euroleague – Follow the Basketball match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Lyon-Villeurbanne live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 6 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


Have your say by voting on who will win between Zenit St. Petersburg and Lyon-Villeurbanne? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Zenit St. Petersburg vs Lyon-Villeurbanne. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment