Ex-NBA G Brown accused of shooting rifle at strangers

Former NBA guard Shannon Brown was arrested Saturday on an aggravated assault charge after police say he fired a rifle at two people at his Tyrone, Ga., home.

According to multiple media reports, Brown was released on bond Monday.

Tyrone Police Department spokesman Philip Nelson told The (Fayetteville, Ga.)

Citizen that a couple looking for a home to buy enter the property of Brown's

house, which was showing a "For Sale" sign.

The couple maintain that they were invited by an unknown person to enter the

house, but then Brown chased them away with a rifle, shooting five or six

times toward them as they exited.

Brown told police he thought the pair were breaking into his home. Police

found one shell casing in the area.

Brown, 34, played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers (2006-07 to 2007-08),

Chicago Bulls (2007-08), Charlotte Bobcats (2008-09), Los Angeles Lakers

(2008-09 to 2010-11), Phoenix Suns (2011-12 to 2012-13), San Antonio Spurs

(2013-14), New York Knicks (2013-14) and Miami Heat (2014-15).

He was part of NBA championship teams for the Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant in

2009 and 2010.

In 408 career NBA games (60 starts), Brown averaged 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds

and 1.1 assists. The Cavaliers made him the 25th overall pick in the 2006 NBA

draft out of Michigan State.

--Field Level Media

