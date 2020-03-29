Ex-NBA G Mayo to play in China

Mayo will play in China when play resumes in that

country following a stoppage for the coronavirus.

The Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association announced

Sunday that Mayo is in Shenyang, the team's home base, and will sign a

contract after he spends time in quarantine and passes a physical.

The Chinese Basketball Association suspended play amid the outbreak in that

country on Feb. 1. The league is expected to return in mid-April with all

teams based in one or two cities and without fans in the stands, ESPN

reported.

Mayo, 32, was drafted No. 3 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2008. He

was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies in a draft-day trade that shipped Kevin Love

to Minnesota.

He has been out of the NBA since the end of the 2015-16 season after being

banned for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

In 547 NBA games (325 starts) with the Grizzles, Dallas Mavericks and

Milwaukee Bucks, Mayo averaged 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per

game.

Since leaving the NBA, Mayo has played internationally, including stops in

Puerto Rico and Taiwan and China's second-tier league.

--Field Level Media