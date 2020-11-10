Petrusev, 20, left the Zags last spring after his sophomore season and is
currently playing for Mega Soccerbet in his hometown of Belgrade, Serbia. The
2019-20 West Coast Conference Player of the Year recently was selected the
Adriatic Basketball Association's Most Valuable Player for October after
averaging 21.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
Last season at Gonzaga, the 6-foot-11 forward averaged 17.5 points, 7.9
rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 blocks. The Bulldogs were 31-2 overall, 15-1 to
win the WCC regular-season title, then captured the conference tournament
championship before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus
pandemic.
Gonzaga finished No. 2 in the final 2019-20 Associated Press rankings, and
they were chosen the No. 1 team in the 2020-21 preseason poll that was
released Monday.
Petrusev was the only U.S. college player who had applied for early entry to
the NBA draft to withdraw, per the list published Monday by the league. The
only other U.S.-based player pulling out was Tony Goodwin II, a 6-foot-6 prep
school player from Redemption Christian Academy in Northfield, Mass.
In addition, 21 international players withdrew their names from the draft:
four from Lithuania and Spain, three from Italy, two from Serbia and one
apiece from Argentina, Canada, Croatia, Estonia, France, Greece, Latvia and
Turkey.
That leaves 15 international prospects and 71 players from colleges and other
educational institutions that remain early entry candidates, according to the
NBA.
--Field Level Media