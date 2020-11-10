Petrusev, 20, left the Zags last spring after his sophomore season and is

currently playing for Mega Soccerbet in his hometown of Belgrade, Serbia. The

2019-20 West Coast Conference Player of the Year recently was selected the

Adriatic Basketball Association's Most Valuable Player for October after

averaging 21.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Last season at Gonzaga, the 6-foot-11 forward averaged 17.5 points, 7.9

rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 blocks. The Bulldogs were 31-2 overall, 15-1 to

win the WCC regular-season title, then captured the conference tournament

championship before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus

pandemic.

Gonzaga finished No. 2 in the final 2019-20 Associated Press rankings, and

they were chosen the No. 1 team in the 2020-21 preseason poll that was

released Monday.

Petrusev was the only U.S. college player who had applied for early entry to

the NBA draft to withdraw, per the list published Monday by the league. The

only other U.S.-based player pulling out was Tony Goodwin II, a 6-foot-6 prep

school player from Redemption Christian Academy in Northfield, Mass.

In addition, 21 international players withdrew their names from the draft:

four from Lithuania and Spain, three from Italy, two from Serbia and one

apiece from Argentina, Canada, Croatia, Estonia, France, Greece, Latvia and

Turkey.

That leaves 15 international prospects and 71 players from colleges and other

educational institutions that remain early entry candidates, according to the

NBA.

