Five-star recruit skipping college to train for NBA

Beauchamp turned down multiple Division I scholarship offers, including

Gonzaga, Texas, Arizona, Georgetown, USC, UCLA and others.

"I'm genuinely humbled by all the interest and offers I received by some great

schools. Although they were tough to turn down, I believe the Chameleon BX

program provides the kind of personalized attention I need to get my body and

game properly prepared for pursuing my dream of a career in the NBA,"

Beauchamp said in a press release Thursday.

The 6-foot-6 guard is 18 years old but the NBA minimum age and class

requirement is not scheduled to end after his senior season. Beauchamp played

his junior year last season at Rainier Beach (Seattle, Wa.) and is

transferring to Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz.

Beauchamp will enter the Chameleon BX 12-month training program founded this

year by trainer Frank Matrisciano. Matrisciano believes the NCAA, NBA G League

and international competition are inadequate when it comes to preparing

teenagers for the NBA and has a staff that includes former NBA coaches Dave

Joerger and Bob Hill.

