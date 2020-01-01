Former NBA commissioner Stern dies at 77

Stern was 77.

Stern suffered the hemorrhage on Dec. 12, reportedly when he collapsed at a

New York City restaurant, and underwent emergency surgery later that day.

The league said Stern's wife, Dianne, and other family members were at his

bedside when he passed.

Stern was NBA commissioner from 1984-2014 and greatly increased the stature of

the league during his tenure. Longtime lieutenant Adam Silver replaced Stern

as commissioner.

"For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action," Silver said

in a statement. "He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent

countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would

take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him

it was always about the fundamentals -- preparation, attention to detail, and

hard work.

"David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the

course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He

launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and

social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of

people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand --

making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but

also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.

"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision,

generosity and inspiration. Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife,

Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share

our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him."

Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Stern joined the NBA as general counsel in 1978 and became executive vice

president in 1980. Four years later, he began his lengthy run as commissioner.

During Stern's tenure, the league became a multi-billion dollar business and

marketing ventures increased the popularity of players starting with the likes

of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson and continuing with Michael Jordan, Kobe

Bryant and LeBron James.

Two seasons were shortened by player lockouts during his tenure and he

introduced the salary cap and drug testing.

Seven new teams joined the league and he also oversaw the controversial move

of the Seattle SuperSonics to Oklahoma City.

The NBA developmental league -- now as the G League -- was formed and the WNBA

(a women's league) came into existence.

Stern held the title of "Commissioner Emeritus" at the time of his death.

Stern was born in New York City in 1942 and was a Knicks fan while growing up

in New Jersey.

--Field Level Media