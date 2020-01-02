Former NBA commissioner Stern dies at 77

He was 77.

Stern suffered the hemorrhage on Dec. 12, reportedly when he collapsed at a

New York City restaurant. He underwent emergency surgery later that day.

The league said Stern's wife, Dianne, and other family members were at his

bedside when he passed.

Stern was NBA commissioner from 1984-2014 and greatly increased the stature of

the league during his tenure. Longtime lieutenant Adam Silver replaced Stern

as commissioner.

"For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action," Silver said

in a statement. "He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent

countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would

take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him

it was always about the fundamentals -- preparation, attention to detail, and

hard work.

"David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the

course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He

launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and

social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of

people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand --

making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but

also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.

"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision,

generosity and inspiration. Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife,

Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share

our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him."

Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Stern joined the NBA as general counsel in 1978 and became executive vice

president in 1980. Four years later, he began his lengthy run as commissioner.

During Stern's tenure, the league became a multi-billion dollar business. ESPN

Stats & Info said league revenues were at $165 million a year when Stern

became commissioner and were $5.5 billion in 2013 before Stern's retirement.

Also, salaries rose from an average of $290,000 in 1984 to $5.7 million in

2013, according to Stats & Info.

In addition, aggressive marketing ventures increased the popularity of players

starting with the likes of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson and continuing with

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

"Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today," Jordan, now the

Charlotte Hornets owner, said in a statement released through the team. "He

guided the league through turbulent times and grew the league into an

international phenomenon, creating opportunities that few could have imagined

before.

"His vision and leadership provided me with the global stage that allowed me

to succeed."

Johnson's standout career was interrupted in 1991 when he was diagnosed with

HIV. He cited that Stern's support during that time was essential and forever

appreciated.

"Cookie and I are devastated to hear about the passing of my longtime friend

and former NBA Commissioner David Stern," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "A great

man, husband, father, friend, businessman, and visionary, I loved and

respected him.

"David Stern was such a history maker. When I announced in 1991 I had HIV,

people thought they could get the virus from shaking my hand. When David

allowed me to play in the 1992 All Star Game in Orlando and then play for the

Olympic Dream Team, we were able to change the world."

Charles Barkley, the former star player who now serves as a TNT analyst, also

had high praise for Stern.

"He was an innovator, he was a great businessman," Barkley said in a

television interview. "Let me tell you something -- I who have screwed up many

times, when you are in his office alone with him, it is probably one of the

most uncomfortable things that could happen to you in your life. ...

"I can't thank him enough for being a father figure for all of these guys. ...

We all have had great lives because of David Stern. We all owe a debt of

gratitude for David Stern. We lost a legend today. He is the greatest

commissioner in sports history, plain and simple."

Two seasons were shortened by player lockouts during Stern's tenure and he

introduced the salary cap and drug testing.

Seven new teams joined the league and he also oversaw the controversial move

of the Seattle SuperSonics to Oklahoma City for the start of the 2008-09

season.

The NBA developmental league -- now called the G League -- was formed and the

WNBA (a women's league) came into existence.

"My heart is heavy today," Hall of Fame women's player Sheryl Swoopes said on

Twitter. "Mr. Stern thank you for the impact you made on my life and so many

others. Without you there is no WNBA and for that I am grateful. You will

truly be missed."

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a former player, said Stern brought

the NBA out of the dark ages and into a brighter era.

"I think David Stern made probably a bigger impact on the game than any

non-player in the history of the NBA," Kerr said. "When I think about when he

took over as Commissioner in the early 80s and where the league was -- Finals

games on tape delay, salary cap at $4 million total -- and to think where it

is now, David Stern really led the expansion of the league.

"He had the vision to set the league on a course where it is today. So

everybody that is part of the NBA, we all owe him a great debt of gratitude

for his service, his impact and everything he has done for our own individual

lives."

Hall of Famer Bill Russell, a star player in the 1960s with a reputation for

being reclusive, expressed his thoughts on Twitter.

"I cannot put into words what the friendship of David Stern has meant to me

but many others," Russell wrote. "He changed so many lives. David was a great

innovator and made the game we love what it is today. This is a horrible loss.

Our hearts are with Dianne & their family. RIP my friend."

Stern held the title of "Commissioner Emeritus" at the time of his death.

Stern was born in New York City in 1942 and was a Knicks fan while growing up

in New Jersey.

--Field Level Media