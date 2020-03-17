Four players for Brooklyn Nets test positive for coronavirus-ESPN
NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - Four players on the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported on Tuesday, less than a week after the global coronavirus outbreak prompted the suspension of the NBA season.
Three of the players were asymptomatic while one was showing symptoms of the rapidly spreading virus, the network reported, days after the Utah Jazz reported that two of their players had also tested positive.
(Reporting By Amy Tennery, Editing by Franklin Paul)