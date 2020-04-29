Georgia's Edwards tops list of NBA draft early entrants

Georgia freshman guard Anthony Edwards heads the list of 163 U.S.

players who

applied for early entry into the NBA draft.

In addition, 42 international players made themselves available for the draft.

Both lists were released Tuesday by the NBA.

Basketball NBA sets guidelines and timeline for reopening facilities YESTERDAY AT 20:58

The total of 205 early entrants is down by 28 from last year and down by 31

from 2018.

Edwards is ranked as the top available draft prospect by ESPN and

NBAdraft.net. The 6-foot-5 Atlanta native averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds,

2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 32 games for the Bulldogs.

Also on the early-entry list is the consensus college player of the year, Obi

Toppin. The 6-foot-9 Dayton sophomore forward produced 20 points, 7.5

rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, helping the Flyers amass a 29-2

record.

James Wiseman, a 7-foot-1 freshman center who left Memphis midseason while

serving an NCAA-imposed suspension, also is among the top early-entry

prospects.

Among the other notables on the list are Auburn freshman forward Isaac Okoro,

North Carolina freshman guard Cole Anthony, Southern California freshman

forward Onyeka Okongwu, Washington freshman forward Jaden McDaniels, Iowa

State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton and Arizona freshman guard Nico

Mannion.

The list of available international prospects is led by Israel's Deni Avdija,

a 6-9 forward slotted at No. 5 overall by ESPN and No. 9 by NBAdraft.net.

Other leading international draft candidates include French guards Theo

Maledon and Killian Hayes.

Two potential first-round draft picks were not on either the list of U.S.

early entrants nor the list of international players, but LaMelo Ball and RJ

Hampton are both on a separate roster of draft-eligible players that NBA teams

received, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Jonathan

Givony.

Ball, 18, withdrew from Chino Hills (Calif.) High School following his

sophomore season, and he spent the past two years playing professionally in

Lithuania and Australia in addition to competing for the Los Angeles Ballers

of the Junior Basketball Association, which was founded by his father, LaVar.

He is listed as the No. 2 draft prospect by NBAdraft.net and ESPN.

Hampton, a 19-year-old Dallas native, spent the past season playing for the

New Zealand Breakers of the Australia-based National Basketball League.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25 at Barclays Center in New York, but the

site and date could be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

--Field Level Media

Basketball Lakers return federal relief loan funds amid coronavirus lockdown YESTERDAY AT 19:10