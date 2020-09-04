The 21-year-old Morant, a Murray State product who was the No. 2 overall pick

in last year's draft, averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 67

games. He shot 47.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the

arc.

Morant received 498 points in the voting, well ahead of second-place finisher

Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat, who had 204 points. New Orleans Pelicans

forward Zion Williamson finished third with 140 points and got the only other

first-place vote.

Basketball NBA Results 17 MINUTES AGO

During the regular season, Morant tallied 15 double-doubles and two

triple-doubles. He did not take long to make his mark on the league, scoring a

season-high 30 points on Oct. 27 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Morant has credited his father, Tee, with instilling a strong work ethic in

him. The elder Morant used to put his son through difficult drills in their

backyard to prepare for action on the court.

"It's been tough," Morant told reporters after Memphis drafted him. "At a

young age, jumping those tires wasn't fun. I used to be kind of mad. But

honestly, it all paid off. My dad had the opportunity to play professionally

and turned it down to stay and raise me."

Pau Gasol was the last player to win Rookie of the Year honors for the

Grizzlies. Gasol earned the honor in the 2001-02 season.

--Field Level Media

Basketball Brooklyn Nets name Hall of Famer Nash as head coach 11 HOURS AGO