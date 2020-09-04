The 21-year-old Morant, a Murray State product who was the No. 2 overall pick
in last year's draft, averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 67
games. He shot 47.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the
arc.
Morant received 498 points in the voting, well ahead of second-place finisher
Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat, who had 204 points. New Orleans Pelicans
forward Zion Williamson finished third with 140 points and got the only other
first-place vote.
During the regular season, Morant tallied 15 double-doubles and two
triple-doubles. He did not take long to make his mark on the league, scoring a
season-high 30 points on Oct. 27 against the Brooklyn Nets.
Morant has credited his father, Tee, with instilling a strong work ethic in
him. The elder Morant used to put his son through difficult drills in their
backyard to prepare for action on the court.
"It's been tough," Morant told reporters after Memphis drafted him. "At a
young age, jumping those tires wasn't fun. I used to be kind of mad. But
honestly, it all paid off. My dad had the opportunity to play professionally
and turned it down to stay and raise me."
Pau Gasol was the last player to win Rookie of the Year honors for the
Grizzlies. Gasol earned the honor in the 2001-02 season.
--Field Level Media