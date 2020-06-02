Hall of Famer, former NBA MVP Unseld dies at 74

NBA Hall of Famer Wes Unseld died Tuesday morning, his family and the Washington Wizards announced in a joint statement.

He was 74.

The family said that Unseld passed away peacefully following lengthy health

issues, most recently with pneumonia.

"He was the rock of our family -- an extremely devoted patriarch who reveled

in being with his wife, children, friends and teammates," the family said. "He

was our hero and loved playing and working around the game of basketball for

the cities of Baltimore and Washington D.C., cities he proudly wore on his

chest for so many years."

Unseld played for the Baltimore/Capital/Washington franchise for 13 seasons

(1968-81), including being named the NBA Finals MVP in 1978, when he led the

then-Bullets to their only NBA title.

"On behalf of the Wizards organization and the entire (Monumental Sports &

Entertainment) Family, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and

condolences to the Unseld family, including his wife Connie, daughter

Kimberly, son Wes Jr. and his two grandchildren as well as his large number of

extended family and friends," chairman and CEO of MS&E Ted Leonsis said in

a statement.

"We all admired Wes as the pillar of this franchise for so long, but it was

his work off the court that will truly leave an impactful legacy and live on

through the many people he touched and influenced throughout his life of

basketball and beyond."

Unseld was named both the NBA Rookie of the Year and the NBA MVP in 1968-69,

joining Wilt Chamberlain as one of only two players ever to accomplish the

feat. He averaged 13.8 points and a career-best 18.2 rebounds while playing

all 82 games that season. A year later, he averaged a career-best 16.2 points

to go along with 16.7 rebounds while again playing 82 games.

A five-time All-Star, Unseld averaged 10.8 points and 14.0 rebounds in 984

career games after being selected by Baltimore with the second overall pick of

the 1968 NBA Draft.

He later turned his attention to coaching, guiding the then-Bullets to a

202-345 record from 1987-1994.

Unseld was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 1988.

"Those of us who were fortunate enough to spend time with Wes knew him as a

generous and thoughtful man whose strong will was matched only by his passion

and drive for uplifting others," Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said.

"His physical prowess, undeniable talent and on-court demeanor may have struck

fear in opponents throughout the NBA but he will be remembered best as a

mentor, leader and friend."

Unseld's son, Wes Unseld, Jr., is an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets.

--Field Level Media

