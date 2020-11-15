Great Britain took another confident step towards qualifying for EuroBasket Women 2021 with a 77-49 win over Poland.

Veteran Chantelle Handy was on fire from beyond the arc with five three-pointers and three in the second quarter alone helped her team recover from a sluggish start.

Poland caught Chema Buceta's side cold in the opening quarter, finding ten points in the paint as GB went three from 17 from the field and regrouped 15-10 behind.

But they lit it up from three-point range in the second quarter - making seven inside ten minutes - and poured on 27 points in ten minutes to Poland's 13.

Handy led the game with 19 points and fellow 2012 Olympian Temi Fagbenle pulled down nine rebounds and made five assists.

There was also an international debut for Hannah Robb, the only Scot in the squad, who captained her country at the FIBA U20 European Championships in 2018.

Having beaten the Poles in the reverse fixture in November 2019, Buceta's outfit are three points clear at the top of Group F.

Belarus, absent in this phase of qualifying matches, have two games in hand and Britain - who they beat 90-59 last year - are scheduled to face them in February 2021.

Top spot in each of the nine groups automatically qualify for next June's tournament in France and Spain, with the best five second-placed finishers joining them.

Britain finished fourth at EuroBasket 2019 - their best-ever finish - and came within a game of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in February.

