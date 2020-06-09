Basketball

Hawks GM: NBA planning shortened '20-'21 season

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
18 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

A shortened 2020-21 season is part of the NBA's plan to reduce the impact of a compacted offseason.

The league's desire to get closer to the usual calendar, including ending next
season in April with the playoffs running into mid-June, is also driving
decisions around the makeup of next season.

"If you're going from the middle of October to starting the season the
first of December, if you are one of the teams in the Finals, that's quick,"
Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said on a conference call
Tuesday. "But they want to try to stay as close to the historical timing as
possible. So I don't think this is something you'll see stick. They've talked
to us on one of our GM calls that it might be a condensed schedule next year.
More so than in the past. As you know, there's been a big drive to avoid
back-to-backs and certainly four in five nights, but we might find ourselves
in a situation next year where it would be much more condensed."

Basketball

Report: NBA tweaks standings, will clarify roster rules

07/06/2020 AT 02:04

The 2019-20 season is scheduled to resume in Orlando on July 31. The Hawks are
one of the eight teams who aren't part of the restart with no chance to reach
the playoffs. That means the Hawks, like other teams such as the Golden State
Warriors, New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls, would go from mid-March until
November without formal workouts.

"Because of this circumstance, I think the league wants to stay as close to
its original schedule as possible," Schlenk said. "There's a lot of different
reasons for that -- the college season, the draft and how all of that plays
out. So that's why they've laid out a timeline where it would be a very quick
turnaround from the NBA Finals to the start of the season."

The tentative key dates that the NBA released last week include training camp
starting Nov. 10 and the first regular-season game being played Dec. 1.

Key considerations facing the league next summer include the postponed Olympic
Games, scheduled for July.

--Field Level Media

Basketball

Spurs' Popovich 'embarrassed as a white person' after Floyd's death

06/06/2020 AT 18:56
Basketball

Jordan announces $100m donation to fight for racial equality

05/06/2020 AT 21:21
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Basketball

Report: NBA tweaks standings, will clarify roster rules

07/06/2020 AT 02:04
Basketball

Spurs' Popovich 'embarrassed as a white person' after Floyd's death

06/06/2020 AT 18:56
Basketball

Jordan announces $100m donation to fight for racial equality

05/06/2020 AT 21:21
Basketball

Silver walks back idea of restrictions for older NBA coaches

05/06/2020 AT 04:40

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Basketball

NBA star reveals his mother is in a coma, urges people to take coronavirus seriously

00:03:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

Steph Curry reacts as NBA postponed – Keeping people safe is first and foremost

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed

00:03:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

'Legends never die' - LeBron on Kobe Bryant

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

8 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

07/06/2020 AT 11:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
Formula 1

Raikkonen 'threw it away' in qualifying

29/07/2017 AT 15:22
Premier League

Mourinho: United better prepared for league title bid, but I need a midfielder

26/07/2017 AT 07:21
View more

What's On

Previous articleReport: NBA tweaks standings, will clarify roster rules