Hawks promote Schlenk to president of basketball operations
The Atlanta Hawks announced Monday that Travis Schlenk was promoted to president of basketball operations and general manager.
"We are extremely pleased with the direction that Travis and our entire
basketball operations team has us heading as a franchise," Hawks' principal
owner Tony Ressler said in a statement. "He has used the draft to build an
impressive young core, hired one of the NBA's top young coaches in Lloyd
Pierce and positioned us to have the cap space, draft picks and financial
flexibility needed to have long-term success in the NBA."
Schlenk, who joined the Hawks in 2017 and leading their basketball operations
for three seasons, has spent nearly 20 years in the NBA. Prior to joining
Atlanta, he spent 13 years with the Golden State Warriors, including six years
as assistant general manager. During his tenure, the Warriors reached three
consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. He previously spent time
with the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and University of Georgia.
Schlenk has overhauled the Hawks' roster, which features promising young
talent in Trae Young and John Collins, and incoming first-round picks De'Andre
Hunter and Cam Reddish.
The Hawks finished the 2018-19 season with a 29-53 record.
