Jimmy Butler added 22 points, Herro had 19 and Andre Iguodala scored a

season-high 15 as the Heat advanced to the Finals for the first time since

2014. Duncan Robinson also scored 15 and Goran Dragic 13.

Jaylen Brown had 26 points, Jayson Tatum 24 with a career-high 11 assists and

Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker 20 apiece for the Celtics, who couldn't come all

the way back from a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference

finals.

Miami moves on to face the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Finals on

Wednesday.

The Heat erased a six-point deficit in the fourth when Herro nailed a

3-pointer and added another bucket to knot the score at 96 with 7:40

remaining. Miami pulled ahead 104-102 with 5:31 left as Daniel Theis fouled

out for Boston, Adebayo hitting 1 of 2 at the line.

That free throw kicked off a 13-0 run to put the game away for the Heat. Herro

gave Miami the game's first double-digit lead at 112-102 with 3:31 to go, and

the score was 116-102 before the Celtics snapped a nearly 4-minute scoring

drought. Boston got no closer than 10 down the stretch.

A 7-0 Celtics spurt late in the third quarter knotted the score at 86.

Dragic's basket with 26 seconds left helped Miami lead 88-86 entering the

fourth.

Tatum had 12 points in the second quarter after a scoreless first in which the

Celtics trailed by as much as nine. His layup with 1:56 left gave Boston a

56-55 edge, but the Heat went back ahead on an Adebayo layup with 42.6 seconds

remaining and led 62-60 at the break.

--Field Level Media

