The list of 44 finalists includes nine members of the gold medal winning team from 2016 Rio Games and seven from the squad that put the U.S. top the podium at the 2012 London Olympics.

James, who already owns two Olympic golds and a bronze, would join Carmelo Anthony as the only U.S. male basketball player to appear in four Olympics if he opts to try for a spot in Tokyo.

The men who may well have the toughest job on the U.S. team are managing director Jerry Colangelo, coach Gregg Popovich and a selection panel, who will have the job of picking 12 players from a pool of NBA All-Stars and future Hall of Famers.

James' Lakers team mate Anthony Davis, Houston Rockets' James Harden, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry are also among the group for possible selection.

USA Basketball did not specify when the official roster would be announced.

"Over the course of the remainder of the NBA season we'll continue to monitor all of the athletes.

"Selecting the 12-man USA roster will obviously be an extremely challenging and difficult process."

The U.S. men have been the dominant force in Olympic men's basketball collecting a medal in all 18 Olympics in which they have competed, including 15 gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals.

Since NBA players began representing the United States in 1992, the U.S. is 53-3 in seven Olympics, capturing six gold medals and one bronze medal.