JAPAN'S BASKETBALL B.LEAGUE SAYS GAMES WILL BE PLAYED WITHOUT SPECTATORS IN ATTENDANCE MARCH 14 TO

JAPAN'S BASKETBALL B.LEAGUE SAYS GAMES WILL BE PLAYED WITHOUT SPECTATORS IN ATTENDANCE MARCH 14 TO
By Reuters

1 hour ago

JAPAN'S BASKETBALL B.LEAGUE SAYS GAMES WILL BE PLAYED WITHOUT SPECTATORS IN ATTENDANCE MARCH 14 TO APRIL 1 BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS

On the same topic