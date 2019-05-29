KD's status, Drake among NBA Finals prop bets
The Golden State Warriors are heavy favorites to win the 2019 NBA Finals (-270 to -280 by most sportsbooks), making a series play a pricey proposition to either monetize a Warriors bet or take a stab on a Toronto Raptors upset.
A winning bet of $100 on the Raptors would return about $235 from most
sportsbooks.
Even sweep bets aren't very favorable, with FanDuel putting a Warriors sweep
at 5-1 while DraftKings is even lower at 9-2.
But there are several interesting -- and some outlandish -- prop bets
available ahead of Thursday's Game 1.
SportsBetting.ag, for example, is offering everything from whether Kevin
Durant will see the court during the Finals to whether Drake and Raptors coach
Nick Nurse will make contact during the series.
Several of the numerous props the sportsbook is offering:
Will Kevin Durant play during NBA Finals?
Yes -120
No -120
Will DeMarcus Cousins play during the NBA Finals?
Yes -200
No +150
Will Drake attend any Golden State home games during the Finals?
Yes -120
No -120
Will Drake not attend any Finals game at Toronto?
Yes +425
No -800
Will Drake watch any Finals game with fans at Jurassic Park?
Yes -200
No +150
How many games will the Raptors win with Drake in attendance ("Drake Curse")?
Over 1.5
Under 1.5
Will Drake wear a hooded shirt during Game 1?
Yes -160
No +120
Will Drake get a tattoo of Kawhi Leonard's name, nickname or number by end of
2019?
Yes -250
No +190
Will ABC broadcast show Drake and Nick Nurse contact each other during Finals?
Yes -120
No -120
Will Drake troll Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Twitter or Instagram during
Finals?
Yes +150
No -180
For those who prefer the more traditional prop bets, some MVP odds ahead of
Thursday's series opener:
Stephen Curry: -125 (-143 at DraftKings and -167 at FanDuel)
Kawhi Leonard: +250
Draymond Green: +700
Kevin Durant: +1000
Klay Thompson: +1200
Andre Iguodala: +2500
DeMarcus Cousins: +2500
Kyle Lowry: +2500
Pascal Siakam: +2500
Fred VanVleet: +3300
Serge Ibaka: +3300
Kevon Looney: +5000
Marc Gasol: +5000
Norman Powell: +5000
