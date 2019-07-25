Kerr: Stars evading signed deals 'real problem' for NBA

Speaking on "The Warrior Podcast" posted Wednesday on the bay area affiliate

of NBCSports.com, the three-time NBA champion head coach called out

transactions sparked by star players -- like Anthony Davis maneuvering his way

from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers -- as "bad for the

league" and "a real problem."

"I'm talking more about the Anthony Davis situation," Kerr said. "Where a guy

is perfectly healthy and has a couple years left on his deal and says, 'I want

to leave.' That's a real problem that the league has to address and that the

players have to be careful with.

"When you sign on that dotted line, you owe your effort and your play to that

team, to that city, to the fans. And then it's completely your right to leave

as a free agent. But if you sign the contract, then you should be bound to

that contract."

Davis had initially demanded a trade from the Pelicans with over a full season

remaining on his existing contract, and although New Orleans did not

immediately cave to his in-season request, this offseason Davis got his wish

when he was dealt to L.A.

Kerr has an issue with Davis' approach, while still under contract, as opposed

to stars who have played out their contracts first before switching teams.

"What LeBron did, played out his contract. What Kevin did,

both when he arrived at Golden State and when he left. You sign contracts, you

play them out and you move on. That's how it should be done," Kerr said.

"But it's a little disturbing that there has been some action that happens

before contracts are up, where teams are sort of held hostage and the league

is sort of held hostage. I'm not a big fan of that. That's damaging for

everybody."

Earlier in July, commissioner Adam Silver publicly commented in his annual

summer league news conference in Las Vegas that the manner in which many

free-agent deals seem to be happening well ahead of rules prohibiting contact

between agents, players and teams.

"My job is to enforce a fair set of rules for all our teams and a set of rules

that are clear and make sense for everyone," said Silver. "I think right now

we're not quite there."

--Field Level Media