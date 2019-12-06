Kings' Bagley cleared to resume basketball activities

Bagley, who fractured his right thumb in the Oct. 23 season-opening game

against the Phoenix Suns, will be listed as day-to-day, according to the club.

There isn't yet a projected return date for Bagley, the promising second-year

pro who recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds in the opening contest.

Bagley was projected to miss four to six weeks when he suffered the injury.

Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, averaged 14.9 points and

7.6 rebounds in 62 games (four starts) as a rookie in 2018-19. He made the NBA

All-Rookie first team.

The Kings also remain without standout point guard De'Aaron Fox, who suffered

an ankle injury during practice on Nov. 11. Fox averaged 18.2 points and seven

assists in nine games prior to the injury.

--Field Level Media