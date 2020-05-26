Basketball

Knicks great Ewing out of hospital after positive COVID-19 test

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 26 (Reuters) - New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing was released from hospital on Monday and sent home to recover after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, his son has said.

The 57-year-old Ewing, who played 17 seasons in the NBA and is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, had shared his diagnosis on Twitter on Friday in a bid to encourage people to stay safe.

"I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us since his diagnosis," Patrick Ewing Jr said on Twitter https://twitter.com/pewingjr6/status/1264957387145916423.

Basketball

REFILE-Basketball-EuroLeague and EuroCup seasons terminated due to pandemic

16 HOURS AGO

"My father is now home and getting better. We'll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines."

Ewing, a seven-foot center, was the number one pick in the 1985 NBA draft and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He also won two Olympic gold medals as a member of the U.S. 'Dream Team'. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Basketball

Basketball-Bogut puts playing future on hold in uncertain times

YESTERDAY AT 03:35
Basketball

Basketball HOF making changes to ensure safe induction ceremony

YESTERDAY AT 16:52
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Basketball

REFILE-Basketball-EuroLeague and EuroCup seasons terminated due to pandemic

16 HOURS AGO
Basketball

Basketball-Bogut puts playing future on hold in uncertain times

YESTERDAY AT 03:35
Basketball

Basketball HOF making changes to ensure safe induction ceremony

YESTERDAY AT 16:52
Basketball

NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

YESTERDAY AT 07:16

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Basketball

NBA star reveals his mother is in a coma, urges people to take coronavirus seriously

00:03:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

Steph Curry reacts as NBA postponed – Keeping people safe is first and foremost

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed

00:03:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

'Legends never die' - LeBron on Kobe Bryant

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

YESTERDAY AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Thiem salutes sensational Nadal dropshot

YESTERDAY AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
Horse Racing

Dschingis Secret wins Longines Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten

14/08/2017 AT 22:59
Football

Philippe Coutinho not included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad

14/08/2017 AT 09:56
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
World Championships

London braced for Bolt's farewell

12/08/2017 AT 12:34
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleREFILE-Basketball-EuroLeague and EuroCup seasons terminated due to pandemic
Next articleBournemouth's Ramsdale confirms tested positive for COVID-19