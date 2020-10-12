The Lakers' victory tied them with the Boston Celtics for most championships in NBA history and capped an unprecedented season that resumed in July at a spectator-free campus at Disney World in Florida after a four-month hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS BEAT MIAMI HEAT TO WIN A RECORD-TYING 17TH NBA CHAMPIONSHIP
