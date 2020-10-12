Los Angeles returns home from the NBA bubble near Orlando with the franchise's

17th championship but only questions and uncertainty are left for the league's

other 29 teams.

Following a four-month layoff without games or full practices, the NBA

completed the postseason and wrapped up a season that began a year earlier on

Sunday night with Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Commissioner Adam Silver readily admits he has no worldly idea when the next

NBA game will take place.

First thoughts were late November or Christmas Day, but Silver said last month

in an interview with CNN the likelihood of a regular season starting before

January 2021 was highly unlikely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Nothing has really changed in this virus, as far as I know," Silver said. "In

fact, I think in the majority of states right now, cases are ticking back up

again. There's predictions of a combination of flu and coronavirus season.

People are moving back indoors. In some cases, people have COVID fatigue and

aren't following the same protocols. In many ways we're looking at a lot of

the same factors we looked at determining what to do this season."

Billions in revenue were lost by the NBA and details remain to be sorted out

this offseason, including the start of free agency and the amount teams might

have available to spend under the revamped salary cap.

"Everything -- everything -- we're doing exists outside the current collective

bargaining agreement," Silver said.

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts has called on both sides to "resist

temptations" to be greedy and settle on a solution, for at least next season,

that helps both sides. The NBA had profits of $8 billion prior to the

coronavirus pandemic. Not knowing which variables might be resolved -- such as

in-person attendance -- bring doubt as to how quickly the two sides can settle

on a structure for the coming months.

The salary cap was $109 million for the just-completed season, and projections

include lowering the cap for one season by as much as $30 million per team.

A solution to hold the cap at the same number for one year has player and

owner support.

To get there, more questions need to be answered, especially for the upcoming

free agency class and incoming draft class. The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled

for Nov. 18.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Golden

State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta

Hawks, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.

Typically, free agency begins one week after the draft.

Some of the top players potentially available in free agency this offseason

hold player options with their current teams. That includes Lakers All-Star

Anthony Davis, Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, Cavaliers forward Andre

Dummond, Blazers center Hassan Whiteside and Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr.

Roberts said her feel is that the 2021 NBA season will begin in late January

or February, giving players who advanced into the playoffs more time to

recover physically and mentally.

Several league officials have said the goal is to play 82 regular-season games

in home markets with fans present. But that decision might not be the NBA's to

make.

Silver said last week that the NBA would consider another bubble or campus

environment after what was widely hailed as a health success from a COVID-19

standpoint.

