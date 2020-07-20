League says no positive COVID-19 tests since July 13

July 20 (Reuters) - The National Basketball Association said on Monday that none of the 346 players who have been tested for COVID-19 over the last week on its bubble-like campus at Disney World in Florida returned positive tests.

When the NBA, which will resume its season on July 30 at Disney World without spectators, released its previous COVID-19 update last Monday it said two of the 322 players who arrived at the campus since July 7 had tested positive.

In the event that a player on the campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, the NBA said he will be isolated until he clears the rules established by the league and union representing its players.

The NBA, which halted its season in March, will have 22 of its 30 teams play eight seeding games to determine a full 16-team playoff field that will follow the traditional post-season format with four best-of-seven series.

All games, practices and housing are at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside the Orlando resort, which has multiple hotels and arenas, and allows the league to limit outside exposure. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Dan Grebler)

