LeBron rejects idea NBA executives, agents want season canceled

Team executives and player agents are calling on the NBA to cancel the rest of the 2019-20 season and focus on preparing to play next season instead, CNBC reported Thursday.

The network's report attributed the comments to anonymous sources.

LeBron James responded to the report via Twitter by cautioning the NBA against

canceling the season.

"Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That's

absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it's

safe we would like to finish our season. I'm ready and our team is ready.

Nobody should be canceling anything," James wrote.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told CNN on Thursday that no substantive

changes are being made to the NBA's plan for finishing the season. From

Cuban's perspective, the NBA is in the same position it was on March 11, when

the regular season was suspended.

"Once we can determine that we can keep the players and all the important

personnel required to put on a game, then we'll certainly look at all the

options," Cuban said on CNN. "I'm cautiously optimistic we'll be able to

finish a season for television, I don't expect that we'll have fans."

The NBA announced Monday it soon will unveil rule changes that will allow

teams to open their practice facilities for players to take part in treatment

and limited workouts, provided the city in which the facility is located

permits it.

Numerous restrictions still will be in place for the limited opening of

facilities, which would not open before May 8.

The NBA suspended the season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested

positive for the coronavirus. The league has been discussing plans to resume

the season at one central location without fans in attendance.

But CNBC said some teams don't see the financial incentive to restart the

season when revenues would be minimal, or perhaps absent, without fans.

"What are saying is, 'If we return, where is the revenue that is

going to justify the additional cost of returning?" one team executive told

CNBC. "They are looking at the cost side versus the revenue side. What revenue

comes in now?"

In a prepared statement, the league told CNBC that it is looking a way to play

this season and beyond while concentrating on the health of players and fans.

"While our top priority remains everyone's health and well-being, we continue

to evaluate all options to finish this season," the statement read. "At the

same time, we are intensely focused on addressing the potential impact of

Covid-19 on the 2020-21 season."

