Lillard doesn't want NBA to move permanent calendar

The NBA is considering numerous options with the current season suspended by

the coronavirus pandemic. One suggestion is for the league to shift

permanently to a schedule that starts in mid-December with the NBA Finals

being played in August.

"You get to enjoy real-time summer," Lillard told reporters during a video

conference on Tuesday. "Our break is into the summer and then you get to come

back as summer is leaving. ...

"It's been perfect for us. So, for that to change and for things to be pushed

back, I'm definitely not a fan of that and I don't see many guys being a fan

of that."

Lillard likes the current setup where the regular season starts in October and

ends in mid-April. The postseason follows and concludes in mid-June with the

NBA Finals.

"I just don't see it," Lillard said. "I mean, the season starts when it starts

now, then February All-Star weekend, getting toward the end of the season in

April and then getting into the playoffs. You get that early-June Finals and

then you get to go off into your summer."

The NBA season is currently suspended, and it remains unclear if it will be

resumed or canceled. The league reportedly has looked into arena availability

in July and August.

The season was suspended on March 11 shortly after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy

Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Lillard told reporters he has not been tested for the coronavirus. He said he

hasn't experienced any of the symptoms that would lead him to take a test.

--Field Level Media