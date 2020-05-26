Basketball

Lillard to sit out games if Blazers denied playoff shot on restart

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

May 26 (Reuters) - Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has said he will sit out the rest of the NBA season if it resumes in a format that prevents his side from competing for a playoff spot.

Portland was 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, who occupied the final Western Conference playoff spot, before the season was suspended in mid-March when a player tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The league is considering various options to restart the campaign, one of which would involve scrapping the rest of the regular season and moving directly into the playoffs, according to ESPN.

Basketball

Knicks great Ewing out of hospital after positive COVID-19 test

19 HOURS AGO

"If we come back and I don't have an opportunity to make the playoffs, I will show up to work, I'll be at practice and I'll be with my team," Lillard told Yahoo Sports https://sports.yahoo.com/damian-lillard-doesnt-plan-to-participate-in-resumed-nba-season-if-blazers-dont-have-true-opportunity-to-make-playoffs-144736029.html.

"I'm going to do all that and then I'm going to be sitting right on that bench during the games. I'm not going to be participating. I'm telling you that right now."

Lillard said he was in favour of a play-in style tournament involving seeds 7-12 to determine the final postseason berths.

"If they come back and say it's something like a tournament ... if we're playing for playoff spots, then I think that's perfect," five-time All Star Lillard added. "We had fought ourselves back into position to get a spot."

The NBA is currently in talks with The Walt Disney Company about restarting its suspended season at Disney World in Florida in late July. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Basketball

REFILE-Basketball-EuroLeague and EuroCup seasons terminated due to pandemic

YESTERDAY AT 11:50
Basketball

Basketball-Bogut puts playing future on hold in uncertain times

YESTERDAY AT 03:35
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Basketball

Knicks great Ewing out of hospital after positive COVID-19 test

19 HOURS AGO
Basketball

REFILE-Basketball-EuroLeague and EuroCup seasons terminated due to pandemic

YESTERDAY AT 11:50
Basketball

Basketball-Bogut puts playing future on hold in uncertain times

YESTERDAY AT 03:35
Basketball

Basketball HOF making changes to ensure safe induction ceremony

24/05/2020 AT 16:52

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Basketball

NBA star reveals his mother is in a coma, urges people to take coronavirus seriously

00:03:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

Steph Curry reacts as NBA postponed – Keeping people safe is first and foremost

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed

00:03:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

'Legends never die' - LeBron on Kobe Bryant

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Thiem salutes sensational Nadal dropshot

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Formula 1

Sainz explains comment that angered Red Bull

08/07/2017 AT 09:13
Wimbledon

Federer: Murray is tired and struggling with injuries

23/06/2017 AT 08:18
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleKnicks great Ewing out of hospital after positive COVID-19 test
Next articleReading players accept wage deferrals to help soften COVID-19 blow