Basketball

Mayo Clinic, NBA partner for league antibody study

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Mayo Clinic research hospital will conduct a leaguewide study to determine how many NBA coaches and players have developed antibodies to the coronavirus.

ESPN reported executives and staff also can participate in the study piloted
by the renowned Rochester, Minn., facility. All 30 teams are expected to
participate.

Major League Baseball conducted a similar study in partnership with Stanford
University but a mere 0.7 percent of 10,000 test subjects affiliated with MLB
showed development of COVID-19 antibodies.

Basketball

Report: NBA lottery expected to have same format as '19

YESTERDAY AT 00:46

Mayo Clinic is researching the validity of using a finger prick to draw blood
for the tests and plans to apply that method to the NBA tests, USA Today
reported.

NBA games are on hold during a hiatus that has stretched beyond two months due
to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some teams are opening their practice facilities with oversight from the NBA
and by adhering to stringent sanitization and social distancing measures that
allow for individual workouts exclusively.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, whose practice facility is just over an hour away
from the Mayo Clinic campus, are scheduled to open their facility for the
first time on Thursday.

Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died
from the coronavirus on April 13.

--Field Level Media

Basketball

Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's

17/05/2020 AT 18:50
Basketball

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash post-mortem released

16/05/2020 AT 09:35
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Basketball

Report: NBA lottery expected to have same format as '19

YESTERDAY AT 00:46
Basketball

Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's

17/05/2020 AT 18:50
Basketball

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash post-mortem released

16/05/2020 AT 09:35
Basketball

President CP3: NBA players 'want to play'

15/05/2020 AT 21:39

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Basketball

NBA star reveals his mother is in a coma, urges people to take coronavirus seriously

00:03:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

Steph Curry reacts as NBA postponed – Keeping people safe is first and foremost

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed

00:03:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

'Legends never die' - LeBron on Kobe Bryant

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

YESTERDAY AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

19/04/2020 AT 11:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleReport: NBA lottery expected to have same format as '19
Next articleKlopp says no Liverpool player will be forced to train