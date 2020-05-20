Mayo Clinic, NBA partner for league antibody study

Mayo Clinic research hospital will conduct a leaguewide study to determine how many NBA coaches and players have developed antibodies to the coronavirus.

ESPN reported executives and staff also can participate in the study piloted

by the renowned Rochester, Minn., facility. All 30 teams are expected to

participate.

Major League Baseball conducted a similar study in partnership with Stanford

University but a mere 0.7 percent of 10,000 test subjects affiliated with MLB

showed development of COVID-19 antibodies.

Mayo Clinic is researching the validity of using a finger prick to draw blood

for the tests and plans to apply that method to the NBA tests, USA Today

reported.

NBA games are on hold during a hiatus that has stretched beyond two months due

to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some teams are opening their practice facilities with oversight from the NBA

and by adhering to stringent sanitization and social distancing measures that

allow for individual workouts exclusively.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, whose practice facility is just over an hour away

from the Mayo Clinic campus, are scheduled to open their facility for the

first time on Thursday.

Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died

from the coronavirus on April 13.

