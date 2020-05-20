Mayo Clinic, NBA partner for league antibody study

Mayo Clinic research hospital will conduct a leaguewide study to determine how many NBA coaches and players have developed antibodies to the coronavirus.
ESPN reported executives and staff also can participate in the study piloted
by the renowned Rochester, Minn., facility. All 30 teams are expected to
participate.
Major League Baseball conducted a similar study in partnership with Stanford
University but a mere 0.7 percent of 10,000 test subjects affiliated with MLB
showed development of COVID-19 antibodies.
Report: NBA lottery expected to have same format as '19
Mayo Clinic is researching the validity of using a finger prick to draw blood
for the tests and plans to apply that method to the NBA tests, USA Today
reported.
NBA games are on hold during a hiatus that has stretched beyond two months due
to the coronavirus pandemic.
Some teams are opening their practice facilities with oversight from the NBA
and by adhering to stringent sanitization and social distancing measures that
allow for individual workouts exclusively.
The Minnesota Timberwolves, whose practice facility is just over an hour away
from the Mayo Clinic campus, are scheduled to open their facility for the
first time on Thursday.
Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died
from the coronavirus on April 13.
--Field Level Media