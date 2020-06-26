NBA: 16 of 302 players test positive for coronavirus

Sixteen of the 302 NBA players who were examined Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus, the NBA and NBPA said in a joint statement Friday.

"Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he

satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been

cleared by a physician," the statement read.

Officials did not identify the 16 players, which amounts to 5.3 percent of

those tested.

The NBA season is slated to restart on July 30 with 22 teams participating in

a "bubble" environment at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near

Orlando, Fla.

Individual workouts are scheduled to begin in team markets on July 1, with

teams starting to arrive in Florida on July 7 for training camps (July 9-29).

The 2019-20 regular season was paused on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy

Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. This week, Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm

Brogdon, and Sacramento Kings players Jabari Parker and Alex Len all revealed

they had tested positive.

