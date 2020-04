NBA 2K Players Tournament finally delivers thriller; quarters set

The best game of the day -- and the first round -- was between No. 4 seed

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and No. 13 seed Rui Hachimura of the

Washington Wizards.

After three teams won with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Hachimura went with

the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James, while

Mitchell countered with the Brooklyn Nets -- whose lineup included the injured

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

With his Lakers up two and 4.9 seconds to play, Hachimura went to the line

with Danny Green and a chance to put the game away. Instead, Green made the

first free throw but missed the second, giving Mitchell's Nets one shot at

sending the game to overtime. But Spencer Dinwiddie's 3-pointer at the buzzer

was off target, and Hachimura escaped with a 74-71 win.

He will next play Phoenix's Devin Booker, who topped 12th-seeded Michael

Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets 85-75 in the tournament's 5-12 matchup.

Booker used the Bucks while Porter was on the Lakers.

The other two games were more like Friday night's blowouts, starting with the

day's first game. Eighth-seeded Montrezl Harrell, playing as his own Los

Angeles Clippers, blew past No. 9 seed Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers

73-51. Sabonis was also playing as his own team.

In the day's final game, No. 6 seed Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers

blew out No. 11 seed and current free agent DeMarcus Cousins 101-49. Like the

Mitchell-Hachimura game, the Lakers got the better of the Nets in that one.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday night on ESPN2, and the semifinals

and final will air April 11 on ESPN. The champion will get $100,000 to donate

to the coronavirus-relief charity of his choice.

All games are available live on the NBA or NBA 2K Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and

Facebook channels.

Quarterfinal matchups

--No. 16 Derrick Jones Jr. vs. No. 8 Montrezl Harrell

--No. 5 Devin Booker vs. No. 13 Rui Hachimura

--No. 6 Andre Drummond vs. No. 14 Patrick Beverly

--No. 2 Trae Young vs. No. 10 DeAndre Ayton

--Field Level Media