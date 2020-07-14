NBA announces 0.6 percent positive test rate

The first week of the NBA's "bubble" plan to keep its teams safe from the coronavirus proved successful.

The league and the players union jointly announced Monday that only two

players tested positive for the coronavirus among the 322 players tested since

arriving July 7 at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

According to the press release, the two players with COVID-19 "never cleared

quarantine and have since left the Campus to isolate at home or in isolation

housing."

The statement added that another 19 players tested positive for the

coronavirus during in-market testing that began July 1 before teams headed to

central Florida. According to the NBA and the National Basketball Players

Association, "These players are staying in their home markets and recovering

until they are cleared under CDC guidelines and NBA rules for leaving home

isolation and joining the Campus."

The positive test rate of 0.6 percent illustrates that the NBA is largely

succeeding in keeping its players isolated from the coronavirus outbreak that

is gripping Florida. The state reported a record 15,299 new coronavirus cases

on Sunday -- the highest mark produced in any U.S. state at any point during

the pandemic.

Florida had 12,624 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Although the NBA/NBPA statement didn't identify players by name, Houston

Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook announced Monday that he was one of the

group that tested positive last week.

Westbrook added, "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward

to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes

and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!

#whynot."

The league also announced Monday that two players, Houston Rockets forward

Bruno Caboclo and Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, were given an

additional 10 days of self-quarantine after exiting the NBA's "bubble."

