NBA announces 0.6 percent positive test rate

The first week of the NBA's "bubble" plan to keep its teams safe from the coronavirus proved successful.
The league and the players union jointly announced Monday that only two
players tested positive for the coronavirus among the 322 players tested since
arriving July 7 at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.
According to the press release, the two players with COVID-19 "never cleared
quarantine and have since left the Campus to isolate at home or in isolation
housing."
NFL, NBA stars join A-Rod, J-Lo bid to buy Mets
The statement added that another 19 players tested positive for the
coronavirus during in-market testing that began July 1 before teams headed to
central Florida. According to the NBA and the National Basketball Players
Association, "These players are staying in their home markets and recovering
until they are cleared under CDC guidelines and NBA rules for leaving home
isolation and joining the Campus."
The positive test rate of 0.6 percent illustrates that the NBA is largely
succeeding in keeping its players isolated from the coronavirus outbreak that
is gripping Florida. The state reported a record 15,299 new coronavirus cases
on Sunday -- the highest mark produced in any U.S. state at any point during
the pandemic.
Florida had 12,624 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Although the NBA/NBPA statement didn't identify players by name, Houston
Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook announced Monday that he was one of the
group that tested positive last week.
Westbrook added, "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward
to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes
and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!
#whynot."
The league also announced Monday that two players, Houston Rockets forward
Bruno Caboclo and Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, were given an
additional 10 days of self-quarantine after exiting the NBA's "bubble."
--Field Level Media