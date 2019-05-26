NBA announces full finals schedule

The NBA announced the complete schedule on Sunday for the best-of-seven series

that pits the Golden State Warriors, making their fifth straight appearance in

the finals, against the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors have won three of the

past four NBA titles.

The Raptors, who joined the league when it expanded in 1995, are making their

first-ever appearance in the championship round.

The Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers and the Raptors took a 4-2

series victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in their conference finals.

Toronto won both of the regular-season clashes with Golden State: a 131-128

home win in overtime on Nov. 29, followed by a 113-93 triumph in Oakland on

Dec. 12.

NBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Thursday, May 30, Warriors at Raptors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Sunday, June 2, Warriors at Raptors, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3: Wednesday, June 5, Raptors at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Friday, June 7, Raptors at Warriors 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

*Game 5: Monday, June 10, Warriors at Raptors 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

*Game 6: Thursday, June 13, Raptors at Warriors 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

*Game 7: Sunday, June 16, Warriors at Raptors 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

*If necessary

--Field Level Media